ClariVest Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,337 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $10,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTS. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the first quarter worth $203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,990 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $20,485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 129.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,850 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $834,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,443.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VRTS traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $272.26. 183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,713. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 23.31 and a quick ratio of 23.31. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.23 and a twelve month high of $300.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.84.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The closed-end fund reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $1.34. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $187.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.41 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 31.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRTS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.60.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

