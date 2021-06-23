Civitas Social Housing (LON:CSH) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of Civitas Social Housing Plc (LON:CSH) traded up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 118 ($1.54) and last traded at GBX 118 ($1.54). 512,313 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,715,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117.60 ($1.54).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.39, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £734.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 115.66.

Get Civitas Social Housing alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Civitas Social Housing’s payout ratio is 0.87%.

Civitas Social Housing PLC was the first Real Estate Investment Trust offering pure play exposure to social housing in England and Wales. The Company is advised by Civitas Housing Advisors Limited. The Company's Ordinary shares are listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and were admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in November 2016.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Civitas Social Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civitas Social Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.