Civitas (CIV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $204,596.83

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 28.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. During the last week, Civitas has traded 61.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Civitas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. Civitas has a market capitalization of $204,596.83 and approximately $15.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00023918 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000175 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002097 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002047 BTC.

About Civitas

Civitas (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,130,659 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com

