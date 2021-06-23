Citizens Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CZBS) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.90

Citizens Bancshares Co. (OTCMKTS:CZBS)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.90 and traded as low as $12.30. Citizens Bancshares shares last traded at $12.30, with a volume of 213 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.90.

About Citizens Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CZBS)

Citizens Bancshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Citizens Trust Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings accounts; and demand and money market deposits. Its loan products include commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; loans secured by personal property, such as automobiles, marketable securities, and other titled recreational vehicles and motorcycles, as well as unsecured consumer debt; commercial real estate loans; single-family residential loans; and construction and development loans.

