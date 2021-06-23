Citigroup Inc. Sells 5,701 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,701 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of Ameren worth $14,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 606,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,095,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,557,000 after buying an additional 138,093 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 65,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,081,000 after buying an additional 10,084 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 61,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,983,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 297.7% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 154,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,607,000 after buying an additional 115,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $671,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $82.52 on Wednesday. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $67.14 and a one year high of $86.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.40. The company has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.25.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AEE shares. Bank of America raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameren from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.86.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

