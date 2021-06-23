Citigroup Inc. Sells 14,111,772 Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 96.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,111,772 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Spirit Airlines worth $17,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,735,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,456,000 after purchasing an additional 387,536 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,504,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,586,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,544,000 after purchasing an additional 121,712 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $31,962,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 783,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,159,000 after purchasing an additional 76,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Shares of NYSE SAVE opened at $33.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $40.77.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.63) by $0.15. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 39.67% and a negative net margin of 34.21%. The firm had revenue of $461.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SAVE shares. Susquehanna upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spirit Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Spirit Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.13.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.