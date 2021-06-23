Citigroup Inc. Purchases 29,561 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,053 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,561 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $17,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 196.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in NetApp by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on NetApp from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NetApp from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.37.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $80.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.32. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $39.96 and a one year high of $84.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. NetApp’s payout ratio is 58.18%.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

