Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare were worth $15,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 11.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 9.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 10.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $28,953.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,618,372.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,809,466. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,695 shares of company stock worth $2,517,854. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.18.

NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $51.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 0.95. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $69.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.20 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.