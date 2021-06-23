Citigroup Inc. Has $18.23 Million Stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 16.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 269,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 37,829 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $18,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $67.92 on Wednesday. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.88 and a fifty-two week high of $73.05. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.11.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AOS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP David R. Warren sold 30,392 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $2,151,449.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,728.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Wallace E. Goodwin sold 2,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 142,328 shares of company stock worth $9,992,676. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

