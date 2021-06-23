Citigroup Inc. Has $16.72 Million Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,351 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of FOX worth $16,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 469.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 39,439 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 127,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 12,801 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in FOX by 1,947.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in FOX by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 326,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,499,000 after buying an additional 7,943 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 38,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $37.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.57. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $23.93 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FOXA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.38.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.