Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.550-4.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $970 million-990 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $962.63 million.

CTRN traded up $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.77. 153,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,933. Citi Trends has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $111.44. The firm has a market cap of $759.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.20.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.33. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 47.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that Citi Trends will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citi Trends from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Citi Trends from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

In related news, SVP Ivy D. Council sold 1,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $150,210.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,084,207.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total transaction of $68,739.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,079 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,985 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

