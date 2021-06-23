Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 63.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $374.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $352.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $254.07 and a 12 month high of $374.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.71.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $519,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,749,317.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

