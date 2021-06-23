Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) to announce ($1.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cinemark’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.95) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.36). Cinemark reported earnings per share of ($1.32) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full year earnings of ($3.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.91) to ($3.20). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $1.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.06 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 87.21% and a negative net margin of 297.79%. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was down 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cinemark in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Benchmark upped their target price on Cinemark from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital downgraded Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Cinemark from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cinemark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.36.

NYSE CNK traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $22.56. 107,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,178,227. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.57. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $27.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.12.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Cinemark by 2,439.7% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cinemark during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Cinemark during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in Cinemark by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Cinemark by 36,263.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

