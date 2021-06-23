Cigna (NYSE:CI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $20.200- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $20.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $166 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.46 billion.

CI stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.01. 1,809,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,769,822. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91. Cigna has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $252.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cigna will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cigna in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $284.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cigna from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $283.00.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total value of $16,203,542.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,841 shares in the company, valued at $45,342,948.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total value of $4,873,006.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,503 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,559.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,995 shares of company stock worth $67,411,610 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

