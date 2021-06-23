CIBC Raises Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target to C$5.75

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$3.50 to C$5.75 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BIREF. Raymond James upped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Birchcliff Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.42.

OTCMKTS:BIREF opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $912.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.37. Birchcliff Energy has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $3.64.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $146.57 million for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 2.02%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

