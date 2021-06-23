Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 652.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,926 shares during the period. Chubb makes up about 0.5% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $8,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,327,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,712,000 after buying an additional 482,134 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in Chubb by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 253.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 46,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after purchasing an additional 33,147 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $7,674,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 80.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $159.79. The company had a trading volume of 12,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,034. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $111.93 and a fifty-two week high of $179.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $71.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.35.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Chubb’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CB. Raymond James increased their price target on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.56.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $5,699,474.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,425,053.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

