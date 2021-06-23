Christian Dior (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $139.45

Christian Dior SE (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $139.45 and last traded at $139.45, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $139.45.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.94.

About Christian Dior (OTCMKTS:CHDRY)

Christian Dior SE, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and retail of fashion and leather goods, wines and spirits, perfumes and cosmetics, and watches and jewelry worldwide. The company offers its fashion and leather goods under the Louis Vuitton, Fendi, CÃ©line, Loewe, Givenchy, Kenzo, Berluti, Pucci, Rimowa, and Loro Piana brand names; wines and spirits under the Hennessy, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Dom PÃ©rignon, Veuve Clicquot, Krug, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Belvedere, Glenmorangie, Newton Vineyards, Bodega Numanthia, and ChÃ¢teau d'Esclans brand names; and perfumes and cosmetics under the Parfums Christian Dior, Guerlain, Parfums Givenchy, Make Up For Ever, Benefit Cosmetics, Fresh, Acqua di Parma, KVD Vegan Beauty, Fenty, Ole Henriksen, and Maison Francis Kurkdjian brand names.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Christian Dior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Christian Dior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.