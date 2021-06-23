Chimpion (BNANA) Hits Market Capitalization of $74.89 Million

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One Chimpion coin can now be bought for $2.36 or 0.00007057 BTC on major exchanges. Chimpion has a market capitalization of $74.89 million and approximately $474,113.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chimpion has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00053372 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003434 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00019991 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.26 or 0.00616614 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00078495 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00039589 BTC.

About Chimpion

Chimpion is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io . The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

