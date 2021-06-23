Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (CSSEP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 on July 15th

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2031 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of CSSEP stock opened at $27.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.04. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $29.20.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

