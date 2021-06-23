Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 106.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 848,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437,244 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 2.0% of Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Chevron were worth $88,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.5% in the first quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in Chevron by 2.8% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in Chevron by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.77.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, reaching $107.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,699,013. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11. The company has a market cap of $207.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

