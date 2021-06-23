Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Scotiabank

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$7.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$7.50. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$7.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.75.

CHE.UN opened at C$6.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$719.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$4.07 and a twelve month high of C$8.70.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

