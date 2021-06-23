ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) were down 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.63 and last traded at $12.82. Approximately 61,488 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,992,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.51.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down from $93.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $57.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ChemoCentryx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.08 million, a PE ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.45.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.69 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 91.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. Research analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Tausif Butt acquired 10,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $120,222.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,222.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 190.3% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,305,000 after buying an additional 1,014,625 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter worth $46,873,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter worth $40,248,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter worth $28,737,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,804,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,507,000 after buying an additional 332,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

