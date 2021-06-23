Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Director Thomas P. Rice Sells 841 Shares

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Director Thomas P. Rice sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.47, for a total value of $388,937.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,294.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CHE opened at $480.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $482.57. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $417.41 and a 12-month high of $560.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $527.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.96 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 36.43% and a net margin of 15.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.52%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chemed by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Chemed by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Chemed by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.