Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Director Thomas P. Rice Sells 841 Shares

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Director Thomas P. Rice sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.47, for a total value of $388,937.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,294.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
CHE opened at $480.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $482.57. Chemed Co. has a 12-month low of $417.41 and a 12-month high of $560.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.48.
Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $527.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.96 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 36.43% and a net margin of 15.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chemed by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Chemed by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Chemed by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.
Chemed Company Profile
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.
