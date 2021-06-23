Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $523.41 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to post sales of $523.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $520.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $528.00 million. Check Point Software Technologies posted sales of $505.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.
On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Check Point Software Technologies.
Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 40.79%. The company had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 322.8% in the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 28,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 202,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,883,000 after purchasing an additional 22,799 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.
CHKP opened at $119.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.53. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $103.43 and a 1-year high of $139.26.
Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.
Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.