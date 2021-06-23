Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $523.41 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to post sales of $523.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $520.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $528.00 million. Check Point Software Technologies posted sales of $505.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Check Point Software Technologies.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 40.79%. The company had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 322.8% in the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 28,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 202,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,883,000 after purchasing an additional 22,799 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

CHKP opened at $119.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.53. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $103.43 and a 1-year high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.