CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of CF opened at $51.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.70. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $57.19.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 7.17%. Research analysts expect that CF Industries will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

In other news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $2,168,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,368,934.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 32,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $1,724,717.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 98,296 shares in the company, valued at $5,224,432.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,025 shares of company stock valued at $6,656,945 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 304,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,770,000 after purchasing an additional 161,248 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in CF Industries by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 11,117 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in CF Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in CF Industries by 131,185.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,183 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in CF Industries by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 144,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 19,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

