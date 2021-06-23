Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) CFO Michael Andrew Schemick Sells 66,666 Shares

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) CFO Michael Andrew Schemick sold 66,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $1,795,982.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 830,177 shares in the company, valued at $22,364,968.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CERT traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.37. The stock had a trading volume of 464,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,522. Certara, Inc. has a one year low of $24.36 and a one year high of $41.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion and a PE ratio of -82.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.82.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.94 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 211.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 205,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 139,488 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Certara during the 4th quarter worth $99,386,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Certara during the 4th quarter worth $3,035,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Certara during the 4th quarter worth $6,148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.48% of the company’s stock.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

