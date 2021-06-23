Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) by 17.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 286.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $417,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 10,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ CVCY opened at $19.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $248.97 million, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.88. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $21.75.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 8.92%. On average, research analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Central Valley Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, EVP Blaine Lauhon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,530 shares in the company, valued at $398,395. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $41,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,927.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.