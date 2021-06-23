Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 196,794 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 10,065,029 shares.The stock last traded at $10.06 and had previously closed at $9.88.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$7.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.28 and a beta of 3.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.45.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $7.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0144 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 69,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the period. 52.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

