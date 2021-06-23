Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Shares Gap Down to $7.70

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.70, but opened at $6.57. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. shares last traded at $6.72, with a volume of 671 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $540.86 million, a P/E ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 0.31.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $128.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.96 million. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 5.25%. Analysts anticipate that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.0552 per share. This is a boost from Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s previous dividend of $0.43. This represents a dividend yield of 13.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile (NYSE:CPAC)

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products.

