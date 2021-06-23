cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Shares Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) by 173.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 608,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 385,667 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.16% of cbdMD worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of cbdMD during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of cbdMD in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of cbdMD in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of cbdMD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in cbdMD by 908.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 22,330 shares during the last quarter. 19.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get cbdMD alerts:

cbdMD stock opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 5.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.88. cbdMD, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $6.83.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.21). cbdMD had a negative return on equity of 35.34% and a negative net margin of 79.89%. Research analysts forecast that cbdMD, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on YCBD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded cbdMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.25 target price (down previously from $4.10) on shares of cbdMD in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

cbdMD Company Profile

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD and Paw CBD. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, bath bombs, bath salts, and sleep aids. The company also offers veterinarian-formulated products, including tinctures, chews, and topicals under the Paw CBD brand name.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for cbdMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for cbdMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.