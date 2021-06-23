CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Director Purchases $24,802.12 in Stock

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Director Roberta Robinson Olejasz acquired 1,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.91 per share, for a total transaction of $24,802.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CBFV opened at $22.04 on Wednesday. CB Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $25.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.77 million, a P/E ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.78.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. CB Financial Services had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that CB Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is 58.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CB Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in CB Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $448,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CB Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in CB Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in CB Financial Services by 151.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in CB Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 28.83% of the company’s stock.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

