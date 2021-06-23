Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carriage Services, Inc. is a leading provider of death care services and products in the United States. Carriage provides a complete range of services relating to funerals, burials and cremations, including the use of funeral homes and motor vehicles, the performance of cemetery interment services and the management and maintenance of cemetery grounds. They also sell related products and merchandise including caskets, burial vaults, garments, cemetery interment rights, stone and bronze memorials, as well as other items. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley began coverage on Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.50.

Shares of CSV opened at $36.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.63. The firm has a market cap of $665.79 million, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.83. Carriage Services has a one year low of $16.74 and a one year high of $39.65.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $96.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.00 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 9.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Carriage Services will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

In other news, insider Steven D. Metzger bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.19 per share, with a total value of $38,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $229,941.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,000 shares of company stock worth $112,730. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,304,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,853,000 after purchasing an additional 38,269 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 44,838 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 20,028 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

