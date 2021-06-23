Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) to post ($0.35) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.32). Cardlytics posted earnings per share of ($0.38) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.89). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cardlytics.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 34.32%. The business had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CDLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.57.

Shares of CDLX stock traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.87. The stock had a trading volume of 14,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,766. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.07 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.12. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cardlytics has a fifty-two week low of $55.89 and a fifty-two week high of $161.47.

In related news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total value of $268,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 249,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,574,250.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.95, for a total transaction of $54,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,840.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,556 shares of company stock worth $5,617,423 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 1,616.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cardlytics by 130.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Cardlytics during the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

