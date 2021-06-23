Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Stock Holdings Lessened by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,310 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capricor Therapeutics were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAPR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 28,809 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,264,000. 19.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAPR opened at $5.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.06. Capricor Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The firm has a market cap of $130.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 6.42.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,074.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.82%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

