Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.550-0.600 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-1.40 billion.Capri also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.700-3.800 EPS.

CPRI stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,284,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,574. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95. Capri has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $59.60.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Capri from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Capri from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Capri from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Capri from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capri presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.81.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.