Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.75 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Research analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a report released on Sunday, June 20th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the transportation company will earn $4.75 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.81. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CNI. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Vertical Research raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.88.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $105.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.89. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $84.75 and a 1 year high of $119.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,436,000 after buying an additional 41,073 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 8,990.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 190,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,903,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 629,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,130,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.4964 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 22.47%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

