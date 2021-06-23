Can B (NASDAQ:CANB) Trading Down 2%

Can B Corp. (NASDAQ:CANB)’s share price dropped 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 6,356 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 93,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45.

Can B Company Profile (NASDAQ:CANB)

Can B Corp. produces and sells cannabidiol (CBD) based products in the United States. It provides CBD products derived from hemp, including oils, creams, moisturizers, isolate, gel caps, spa products, and concentrates through its Website and vending machines, and other medical professionals. The company was formerly known as Canbiola Inc and changed its name to Can B Corp.

