CalAmp (CAMP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $81.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.68 million. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CalAmp to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMP opened at $13.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.21. The firm has a market cap of $478.93 million, a PE ratio of -8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 2.59. CalAmp has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAMP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on CalAmp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Pacific Rim, and internationally. The company offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

