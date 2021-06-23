Bytecoin Market Capitalization Tops $126.94 Million (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 22nd. In the last week, Bytecoin has traded down 54.2% against the dollar. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $126.94 million and approximately $166,956.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.06 or 0.00631842 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000951 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

