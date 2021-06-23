Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Peel Hunt raised shares of Bunzl to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bunzl from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bunzl from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZLFY opened at $33.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Bunzl has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $36.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.03. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.2182 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.39%.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

