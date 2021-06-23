Brokerages Set Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) Price Target at €51.57

Siemens Healthineers AG (ETR:SHL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €51.57 ($60.67).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of SHL traded up €0.37 ($0.44) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €49.81 ($58.60). 413,010 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a twelve month high of €49.99 ($58.81). The stock has a market cap of $56.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.12.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

