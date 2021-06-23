Brokerages Set RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) PT at $12.75

Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.20.

RPT has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

RPT stock remained flat at $$13.21 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 402,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,360. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.79. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,328.67, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 3.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in RPT Realty in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in RPT Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $5,135,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of RPT Realty by 1,002.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,819,000 after buying an additional 2,774,703 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

