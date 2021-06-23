Brokerages Set Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) PT at C$199.25

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$199.25.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FNV shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada to C$209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Cfra lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada to C$227.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$165.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada to C$214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

FNV opened at C$182.57 on Friday. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of C$133.63 and a one year high of C$222.15. The company has a quick ratio of 15.52, a current ratio of 16.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$179.16. The company has a market cap of C$34.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.87.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$391.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$388.09 million. Research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 3.6800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.668 per share. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 20.03%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.