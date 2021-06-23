Brokerages Set Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Target Price at $151.60

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $151.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDNS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

CDNS traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $133.54. The stock had a trading volume of 35,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,444. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $90.05 and a fifty-two week high of $149.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 61,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $8,361,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 155,626 shares in the company, valued at $21,009,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $126,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,181,858.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 266,214 shares of company stock worth $36,212,056. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,496,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 521,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,202,000 after acquiring an additional 33,790 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.8% during the first quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 510,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,887,000 after acquiring an additional 266,193 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 24.4% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 58,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,974,000 after acquiring an additional 11,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 86,449 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,794,000 after acquiring an additional 8,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.