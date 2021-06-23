Brokerages Set BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Target Price at $83.83

Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF remained flat at $$87.29 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 140,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,392. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.49. BOK Financial has a one year low of $48.41 and a one year high of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.18. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $444.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

In related news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Norman P. Bagwell sold 4,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $383,418.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,284 shares of company stock worth $1,830,238. Corporate insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOKF. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in BOK Financial by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 38.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

