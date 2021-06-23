Brokerages Expect Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $324.14 Million

Brokerages predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) will report $324.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $236.04 million to $402.70 million. Six Flags Entertainment posted sales of $19.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,593.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $953.03 million to $1.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.58.

In related news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $114,833.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,031.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 403.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIX stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,217,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,371. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $51.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.98.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

