Brokerages Expect Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $68.59 Million

Brokerages forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) will report $68.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.81 million. Retail Opportunity Investments posted sales of $66.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full year sales of $277.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $275.34 million to $279.64 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $287.26 million, with estimates ranging from $281.97 million to $289.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Shares of ROIC stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.90. 1,018,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,756. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $18.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 74.17, a PEG ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 41.90%.

In other news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $523,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,174.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 581.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

