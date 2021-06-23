Brokerages Expect PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) to post $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for PayPal’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18. PayPal posted earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PayPal will report full-year earnings of $4.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $4.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.68 to $6.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PayPal.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $288.12. 328,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,319,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.37. PayPal has a 52-week low of $164.29 and a 52-week high of $309.14.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $2,379,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,367,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 181.4% during the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 681.8% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 7,602 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 548,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $133,300,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 8.1% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in PayPal by 35.2% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 105,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,540,000 after purchasing an additional 27,375 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

