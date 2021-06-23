Brokerages Expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.56 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) will announce $5.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.84 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.22 billion. Occidental Petroleum reported sales of $2.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 86.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full-year sales of $22.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.50 billion to $23.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $21.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.36 billion to $22.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 85.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share.

OXY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Societe Generale raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.16.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $69,888,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $89,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,126,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $296,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207,782 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,429,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 153.2% during the 1st quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,571,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,293,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,571 shares during the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $30.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.44. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $32.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently -1.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

