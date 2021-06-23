Brokerages Expect AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.04 Million

Analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) will report $78.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $78.77 million. AMERISAFE reported sales of $83.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full year sales of $309.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $307.00 million to $312.87 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $308.70 million, with estimates ranging from $301.80 million to $315.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AMERISAFE.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $77.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.79 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 27.68%.

In related news, EVP Vincent J. Gagliano sold 2,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $160,660.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,354.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sean Traynor purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $508,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at $567,540.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,588 shares of company stock valued at $873,711. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 766,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,059,000 after buying an additional 388,275 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,027,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,884,000 after buying an additional 168,625 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 259,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,594,000 after buying an additional 136,589 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. S&T Bank now owns 244,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,649,000 after buying an additional 108,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 648.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 48,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMSF traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,582. AMERISAFE has a twelve month low of $53.90 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is presently 27.29%.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

